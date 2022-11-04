VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Georgetown man has been charged in relation to the crash that killed a family of three on October 2.
The parents, 52-year-old Lee Hall and 46-year-old Felisha Hall, as well as their daughter, 18-year-old Madison Hall, were killed in a head on crash shortly after Lee placed 3rd place in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals. The family is survived by their son, Lee Joseph Hall Junior
Austin Anthony, 45, was charged with aggravated DUI and death of 2+. He appeared for his arraignment on Thursday where he entered a plea of not guilty. His next court date has been set for December 20.
The loss of the family left a mark on the local racing community. A fundraiser on Facebook, raised over $28,000 for the remaining family members.
