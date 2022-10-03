CHARLESTON, ILL. (WAND) - The Indiana couple shared a love for racing. That love continued to run through the Hall family.
"Well I know that Lee and Felisha met at a racetrack. Matter of fact on the back of his car it said 'doing what she loves'. Lee won the street sock track championship and his son, Lee Joseph won the hornet track championship. It was just a family thing. Madison always come out here to support her dad and her brother," said Rob Calhoun, announcer at the Charleston Speedway.
This Indiana family made the Charleston Speedway their home, always visiting the racetrack.
"Sonny told me that he got a text at about midnight from Lee, thanking him for the great track that we had here Saturday night," said Calhoun.
This was the last night the Hall family would make a lap around the track. On October 2, 2022, the family was involved in a head on crash. Taking the life of Lee J. Hall 52 year-old and Felisha 46 year-old. Including their 18 year-old daughter, Madison Hall. It happened shortly after Lee finished 3rd place in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals.
"Lee, his wife Felisha, and his daughter Madison were just so well respected out here," said Calhoun.
The deadly crash left behind their son, Lee Joseph Hall Junior. Now, the racing community looks back on the impact the family has made over the years.
"He was that type of man where he would do anything for anybody. The racing community lost three great people. And its just going to be tough to recover from this. But they have the support of the whole racing community," said Calhoun.
Friends and family will continue to keep their love for racing alive forever. If you'd like to donate to the family, visit here.
The investigation into the crash is on going. We will update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.