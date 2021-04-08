DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child during a Decatur home invasion has been found guilty.
Jarquez Hobbs, 22, of Peoria pleaded not guilty in January.
A jury found him guilty Thursday just after 10 a.m. on one count of home invasion and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
On August 5, 2019, Decatur Police were called to a home invasion and predatory criminal sexual assault of a 5-year-old in the 800 block of E. Condit.
On December 10, Decatur Police got an arrest warrant for Hobbs.
Hobbs was initially arrested in the Peoria area and taken to the Macon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.