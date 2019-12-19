DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.
Blake Lunardi, 23, was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and criminal damage to property by a jury.
Police say Lunardi became angry with a woman and punched her in the face. They say he then held a kitchen knife near her torso and demanded that she got to the bathroom last August.
Officers say he punched pictures on the wall while following the woman to the bathroom, where he threw her to the ground and ripped off her clothes. A sworn statement from police says he told her he would “slit her throat” and take his own life if she didn’t go to the bedroom.
The statement says the sexual assault happened in the bedroom and again in the front room. Police say Lunardi at one point threw a decorative block at the woman’s head, causing it to start bleeding, and later broke her smartphone by throwing it against a wall.
The victim was able to run out of the home and call for help.
Lunardi will be sentenced on Feb. 2