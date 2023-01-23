DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman.
Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022.
Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Conner had been arrested the previous Friday for domestic battery against the woman. He was released on bond the next day and attacked the woman less than 48 hours later, police said.
Records show that he threw a smoke bomb underneath the victim's vehicle and followed her into the day center where he stabbed her.
Conner had pleaded guilty to the class X felony, attempt first degree murder.
His 14-year sentence will be served at 85 percent followed by three years of probation.
