ILLINOIS (WAND)- One of three central Illinois men accused of breaking into police cars pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.
Cameron Edwards previously admitted following his arrest last year to being involved in 30 car thefts, all targeting police cars.
Edwards entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, a class 2 felony.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for time served plus one year of probation.
A count of burglary and a count of theft were dismissed.
Macon County Sheriff deputies said in court documents it all started with a call for stolen air pods. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26, 2022 for the air pods reported stolen from Morton.
Inside the home on North Adams Street, officers found a Macon County Sheriff's office Remington shotgun and body armor.
Officers said Blaine Manks was living there but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Manks was finally tracked down August 30, 2022 at an apartment in Sullivan.
Deputies also found Parker Wallace and three more stolen guns in the apartment. During questioning, Wallace told detectives he and Manks were behind several car burglaries.
Detectives then tracked down a third man, Cameron Edwards, believed to be involved in the theft ring.
Deputies found him at the same North Adams Street home in Cerro Gordo.
Inside were two AR-15s behind a false wall- taken from police cars in Springfield and Menard. Edwards later admitted to being involved in 30 car thefts with Manks- all targeting police cars.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
