CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities have named a man who died in a Monday Champaign shooting.
Officials say a call came in at 12:13 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of 5th and Vine. They responded and found a 26-year-old man with a single life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the victim as Champaign man Daveyonta D. Fairman, 26. Northrup said an autopsy on Fairman is scheduled for Tuesday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility.
According to authorities, Fairman was in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and shots were fired. The victim's vehicle was hit several times, causing it to crash a short distance later.
Police want any residence or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to call police. Authorities believe video footage could help with the investigation.
There have been no arrests made as of early Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for the private sharing of information. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
