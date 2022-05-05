URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a two-vehicle Urbana crash.
Investigators said 27-year-old Jonathan J. Davis of Rantoul lost his life in the crash. The collision occurred at 9:53 a.m. Thursday near the North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road intersection.
Davis was pronounced dead at about 10:50 a.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana. His cause of death was from traumatic injuries he received when his pickup reportedly collided with a fuel delivery truck.
Davis' autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 6. An inquest could happen at a later date, the coroner said.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office are investigating.
