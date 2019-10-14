FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Montgomery County crash Sunday evening.
Illinois State Police were called to South East St. about 130 feet north of the intersection with Elevator St. in Farmersville.
The crash happened at 6:18 p.m.
Police said Ben Pope, 48, of Raymond died in the crash.
Pope was the driver. Charles Mackay, 54, of Raymond was a passenger.
Troopers said Pope was driving north on South East St. when he left the road and hit an awning and two parking posts of a nearby building.
Pope was pronounced dead on the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Mackay was not injured.
Police have not said what caused Pope to leave the road.