OAKLEY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist who was killed in an accident with a semi-truck in Oakley has been identified.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately 5:24 p.m. Saturday near Caleb Road.
The motorcycle driver, 45-year-old Ricky Allen Smith from Mt. Zion, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the semi-truck was not injured.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash.
