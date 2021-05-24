SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a rural Menard County vehicle crash.
The Sunday crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Athens man Loy McCart. He was transported by EMS to Memorial Medical Center from the scene.
At 4:07 p.m. Sunday, McCart was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, results from a Monday autopsy showed McCart was killed but multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The Menard County Sheriff's Office and Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating.
