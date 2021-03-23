(WAND)- A man who was killed in a crash on Illinois State Route 54 in Spaulding Monday has been identified.
David C. Thomas, 63, of Riverton was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday, and preliminary results show Thomas died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
Police arrived on the scene of the crash around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, off Route 54 on South Main Street in Spaulding.
After arriving on the scene, police had to shut down Route 54.
According to police, Thomas traveled northeast on Illinois Route 54 approaching South Main Street when he failed to yield as another traveler was turning left onto Main Street, causing the collision.
The other traveler, Bradley Watson, 37, of Pekin, IL, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
