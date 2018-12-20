DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged in a deadly Decatur shooting has pleaded not guilty.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 44-year-old Dante Wade for the Nov. 8 shooting death of 25-year-old Marcqui Apholone.
Wade is charged with first degree murder.
A witness told WAND-TV they heard five gunshots and watched a car speed away from the scene, which was near the intersection of Whitmer St. and 21st St. in Decatur. Police taped off the area after 7:30 p.m. that night.
Apholone was shot multiple times.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.