DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man whose threats caused two schools to go on lockdown is headed to prison.
On Aug. 16, 2018, 30-year-old Ricardo Holloway called a Quality Inn worker in Decatur and said he would kill him if a $460 cocaine debt wasn't paid. He also threatened the man's 11 and 17-year-old children, who were attending Durfee School and MacArthur High School, respectively.
Court documents said Holloway sent texts to the man with the name of his son and the words "I'm not playing", along with the Durfee School playground and "keep on playing and watch how bad it get". Another text said "I gave your crackhead (expletive) time to pay me I need my money today ... do you want to lose your job and your life".
In response, police placed both schools on lockdown and arrested Holloway, who admitted to being at Durfee School on the day of the threats and taking a picture of children on the playground.
He faces two years in prison following his Tuesday sentencing, along with one year of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for time served from Aug. 16-17, 2019 and Aug. 26 to Sept. 16, 2019.
Holloway was charged with making a terroristic threat and harassment by phone with a threat to kill.