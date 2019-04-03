DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly car vs. pedestrian crash led to prison time for a driver.
Randy Hill struck pedestrian Merit Hicks on Oct. 11, 2015, along Vermilion Street near Meijer. Responders pronounced her dead at that scene.
Hill admitted to drinking while at the scene. A blood alcohol test revealed his level sat a .229.
He faced a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm. After pleading guilty Wednesday, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Along with completing at least 85 percent of his sentence, Hill must serve one year of mandatory supervised release.