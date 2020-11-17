RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Rantoul, police said.
Officers said they responded at 6:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for a report of gunshots. They arrived to find a man in his 40s who had a gunshot wound.
PRO Ambulance transported the victim to Carle Foundation Hospital. His wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police said an unoccupied residence was damaged as a result of the gunfire.
There is no suspect information as of Tuesday night.
Police said anyone with information should contact the Rantoul Police Department at (217)893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.
