SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A male victim is in surgery after someone shot him in Springfield, police said.
Police said they were called after 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a report of a person shot. They found a 19-year-old male victim.
The man's injuries are non-life-threatening, officers said.
Police searched the area for a suspect and did not find anyone. The Springfield PD Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate.
Neighbors told the station they heard more than one "pop", which sounded like gunshots. According to neighbors, the same home police are investigating Wednesday was the location of a shooting several weeks ago.
