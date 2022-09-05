SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday.
Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m.
A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police have a suspect in mind and are actively investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Springfield Police.
