DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered life-threatening wounds in a Decatur shooting, police said.
Officers said they responded at 4:37 p.m. to the area of Maffit Street and Lincoln Avenue. They found a gunshot victim, who they described as a man in his mid-20s, in the 900 block of E. Cantrell St.
The victim went to a hospital. He was in surgery Monday night, police said.
Police had no information about what led to this shooting. They told WAND News they are searching for a suspect described as a Black male who was wearing all black.
Neighbors told the station crew they heard gunfire and watched responders take someone away in an ambulance.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
