DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot Friday afternoon in Decatur, police said.
At 12:50 p.m., officers were detailed to 1100 E. Condit St. for shots fired. A short time later, a 24-year-old man came to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
The wounds are non-life-threatening.
Police said they found 13 shell casings on Illinois Street at Condit Street. They believe the two vehicles involved in this shooting were a white Chevrolet Cobalt and an aqua minivan.
Detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
