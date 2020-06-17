URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who pleaded guilty to attempting to kidnap children as they sat in a van is headed to prison.
On Dec. 30, The News-Gazette reports a woman went into Country Fair Shopping Center, located at 235 S. Mattis Ave. in Champaign, and left several minors in a van. She saw 39-year-old Champaign man Isaac Richardson "talking crazy", Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said.
Richardson then approached the van and knocked on a window, which got the attention of an older child. This child went into the store to get the adult driver.
When the woman came out to confront Richardson, he was trying to get into the driver's seat and told her he was planning to "take the kids". When the woman shoved him, he walked off.
Police arrested him nearby, where he had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted he was drunk. He was slurring his words.
On Wednesday, Richardson pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated kidnapping. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Richardson must register as a "violent offender against youth" and received credit for 171 days served. Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Richardson for substance abuse treatment while in prison at his request.
Prosecutors and Richardson's attorney agreed to put on the court record there was no evidence to show his conduct was sexually motivated.
Richardson has past convictions on his record for misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons and cannabis possession and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.