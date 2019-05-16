DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint was found guilty in court Thursday.
Prosecutors say Shaun Briggs and an unnamed co-conspirator stole a 2015 Jeep Cherokee at 9:32 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2017. Briggs hijacked the car from Casey’s at Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue in Danville.
A high-speed chase involving the stolen car reached speeds above 140 miles per hour before Briggs surrendered in the northern end of Vermilion County east of Rossville. Investigators found Briggs’ DNA in the Jeep.
A Vermilion County jury convicted Briggs of aggravated vehicular hijacking, which is a Class X felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The hijacking charge carries 6 to 30 years in prison with it, while the fleeing and eluding charge will mean 1 to 3 years.
“We will continue to zealously prosecute criminals in our community to hold violent criminals accountable and to keep the citizens of our community safe,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.
NOTE: The Vermilion County Jail told WAND-TV it would have to call back Friday to get a mug shot of Briggs.