PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who impersonated a law-enforcement officer was sentenced to two years of probation.
Justin Hefner, 42, of Terre Haute was sentence on Tuesday. According to the News Gazette, Hefner will also be subject to random drug testing and searches, must take prescribed medication, and cannot own a weapon. Hefner, a veteran, will also continue to get treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility.
He was convicted by a jury of two counts of false impersonation of a peace officer in October.
Police say on Feb. 17, 2018, Hefner arrived at the sheriff’s office in Paris wearing body armor and a badge. He was also carrying a gun, handcuffs and mace.
Hefner told police he was with the Department of Defense and needed help arresting people. Deputies familiar with Hefner, were able to convince Hefner to give up his weapons and were able to arrest him.
The judge put the case on hold for nearly five months because Hefner was found not mentally fit to stand trial.