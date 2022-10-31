PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison.
Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
McArthur will also pay $300,000 restitution as part of the sentence.
He plead guilty to the crime in May 2022.
According to fire officials, a caller reported to authorities there were explosions coming from the store.
Firefighters responded at 2:15 a.m. and found heavy fire at the back of the building near the loading dock.
