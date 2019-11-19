URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who made sexual contact with a minor is set to serve over two years of probation.
On Monday, 38-year-old Urbana man Chad Owsley pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction. Charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dropped in exchange for his plea.
Authorities said Owsley had invited a teen living in the same apartment complex as him to "hang out" at his home on July 6. He was accused of sexually assaulting her after sending what prosecutors called "sexually-charged text messages" to her.
Owsley, who had admitted to the sexual contact, will serve 30 months of probation.
Owsley has past Champaign County and Ohio misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery, driving under the influence and negligent assault, Assistant State's Attorney Bridge Schott told The News-Gazette.
Schott told the newspaper she was willing to accept a plea to a less serious charge because the victim was not willing or able to testify against Owsley. The victim had cooperated with authorities.