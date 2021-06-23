SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a child in 2019 in Springfield has been found guilty.
Tarvelle Williams, who was 30 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty on aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual habitual charges. At 8:19 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019, police responded to a report of shots fired and a child not breathing in the 100 block of W. Laurel St.
Police found a bullet had struck the child, who was less than one year old, in the lower half of her body. She was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright released the following statement after the verdict against Williams was reached Wednesday:
"(The) defendant was held accountable today for his decision to repeatedly fire a gun at another human being," Wright said. "He faces up to 90 years in prison for shooting an infant and conviction as an armed habitual criminal. We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for another professional investigation and their dedication to the fight against gun violence in our community."
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Meghan McCarthy and First Assistant State's Attorney Derek Dion.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.