URBNAA, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who showed a firearm during an armed robbery of a Danville Casey's location will spend nearly a decade in prison.
Courtland Rowell Jr., 21, robbed the Casey's General Store located at 845 E. Voorhees St. in Danville on June 3, 2019. He and another person went into the store wearing masks and dark clothing, federal prosecutors said.
With a firearm, Rowell told the employees to comply while the other person cleared out the register. Law enforcement captured Rowell as he fled the scene after they were alerted to a robbery in progress.
Charges are still pending in the Central District of Illinois against another person related to this offense.
Rowell pleaded guilty to federal charges on March 18, 2021. He was sentenced to a total of 9 1/2 years in prison for obstruction of commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
NOTE: The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office told WAND News it did not have a mug shot of Rowell on record.
