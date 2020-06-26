DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to stabbing a man and killing him will spend decades in prison.
Christopher Condon had pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree murder in the crime, which happened on Feb. 14, 2018.
Prosecutors said firefighters responded to 3602 Bayview Drive in Danville at about 9:20 a.m. that day and found smoke coming from the residence. Authorities found the structure filled with smoke and fire and discovered the property owner, 51-year-old Jay Hein, dead inside.
Authorities discovered through video evidence that Hein and Condon had left 610 Tap on Danville's Vermilion Street at 4 a.m. the day of the fire. Evidence revealed the two went to Hein's home and an argument ensued.
After Condon's arrest, prosecutors said he admitted to being with Hein and stabbing him at least once. It was determined Hein died from multiple stab wounds.
Condon was arrested shortly after the fire. He initially faced charges of murder, aggravated arson with bodily harm and concealing a homicidal death.
Condon will serve 24 years in prison. The time behind bars must be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
