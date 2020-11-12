MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -A Mattoon man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Sunday, accused of driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.
Police said Forrest Donaldson, 29, also had multiple arrests warrants out.
He was wanted out of Effingham County for failing to appear in court for a 2010 Burglary case, out of Coles County for failing to appear in court for a 2018 Forgery case, and out of Fayette County for failing to appear in court for a 2016 drug case.
Mattoon Police arrested him Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of N. 14th St.
Officers said that while the 1400 block of Richmond Ave., Donaldson fled on foot from a traffic stop.
He was apprehended in the 100 block of N. 14th Street, where police said he struggled with officers as they tried to handcuff him.
Donaldson was taken to the Coles County Jail.
