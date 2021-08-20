SPAULDING, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest suspect after conducting a manhunt in Spaulding, late Thursday evening.
Police say they initially responded to a call regarding a male in distress at 43 Devine Dr. just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. The caller indicated William L. Cooper, 44, had possibly overdosed.
Riverton PD and Spaulding PD responded to the call, upon arrival they found no one at the residence but reported shots being fired.
According to officials no one was struck in gunfire, but it is unknown as to where the suspected rounds went.
Cooper was said to have fled the scene in a vehicle that police then pursued.
Deputies later located the vehicle abandoned at Mary Lane and Francis Dr.
Police began to search for Cooper as he was believed to had taken off on foot and into a nearby wooded area.
ISP temporarily shut down Route 54 as deputies set up a perimeter in the area.
Deputies also attempted to make contact with Cooper by phone, but were hung up on. At some point, police say, Cooper posted to social media.
Cooper was eventually found and taken into custody at 12:57 a.m. at a residence at 5400 Block of River View Rd, Spaulding.
It is not known at this time, his relationship (if any) with the resident(s) there.
Police say the arrest was without incident, no force was used and Cooper did not appear to be under influence of anything.
He was transported to the Sangamon County Jail, where he was evaluated by medical staff prior to booking.
Cooper has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle , a Class 3 Felony.
