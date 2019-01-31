DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — They came from all around: politics, law enforcement, the church, education.
But no matter their background, the community leaders gathered at the Decatur Civic Center on a cold Thursday night had one purpose: stop violent crime before it starts.
"Violence...is a symptom, not a problem," said keynote speaker, author Julius Bailey. "It is a symptom of a problem."
Bailey was one of many who shared thoughts on what the city needs to do to curb gang and drug activity.
And the event didn't just attract the heads of various organizations. Kids some as young as 11 also attended, hoping to figure out a way they can help their community too.
"Some people are innocent people and they are dying for something they didn't do," said 12-year-old Jamario Barbee.
Kids like Jamario are the ultimate goal of the forum. Bailey and others know they are the ultimate future of the city — a future he hopes is brighter than the present he lives in now.
"As some of these young men...are looking at the world...what they're doing is saying 'do I see success?'" Bailey said.
Thursday's event also kicked off a new mentorship initiative and promoted new welding jobs as ways to help improve outlooks in many Decatur neighborhoods.