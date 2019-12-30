MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Illinois, but firearm owners may want to think twice before heading to the dispensary.
Dan Cooley, owner of the Bullet Trap, said a person purchasing a firearm has to meet both state and federal requirements.
"On the federal form, they have to answer a serious of questions concerning background," Cooley said.
One of those questions asks if someone uses marijuana.
Even though state law will allow people to legally use medical and recreational marijuana, federal law says a person who smokes is unable to purchase and even possess a firearm.
"It says [on the form] even if marijuana may be legal in your state or residence, the federal government does not allow the legal use of marijuana," Cooley said.
If a person lies on their questionnaire, Cooley says they could face some serious criminal charges.
"If they answer truthfully, they won't be able to purchase a firearm and if they don't, this is a federal form," Cooley said. "Federal penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine."
According to Cooley, it's still legal to do person-to-person gun sales in the state.
"It's legal as long as you both have valid FOID cards and certain information is kept," Cooley said. "These questions do not arise."
Cooley said possible future crackdowns on FOID cards may cause anyone who purchases pot to have it revoked.
"If this fix the FOID bill passes, if he has a FOID card and he's also using marijuana, they are probably going to resend it," Cooley said. "It's really quite simple, if you want to own a firearm, don't use marijuana."