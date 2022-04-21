MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service is back up and running, after a four-year hiatus.
The ambulance service had there first day of 911 rotation on Monday.
The services were terminated as of 2018 due to financial cuts.
Fire Captain Bart Owen states, "For the community its a win because they get another ambulance service back in town that is highly trained, professional, career oriented, our guys are normally with the department 20- 25 years."
Over the four years, the Mattoon Fire Department took their case to the Appellate Court and ultimately found a substitution clause which forced the city into reinstating the service.
