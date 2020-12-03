MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon's mayor has died, according to a press release from the city.
Mayor Timothy D. Gover passed away Thursday morning from lingering health issues, officials said.
Gover was born and raised in Mattoon. He stayed there to raise his family while he worked for Eastern Illinois University and retired from EIU after 32 years of teaching. City officials called Gover a champion of promoting Mattoon and Coles County.
His community efforts have included time served on many community organizations and boards. Most recently, he was vice president of the Illinois Municipal League and worked with other mayors and village presidents.
He became city commissioner to the Mattoon City Council in April 2009 before taking over as acting mayor in April 2010 after Mayor David Cline resigned. Gover was then elected in April 2011 before getting re-elected to new terms in 2013 and 2017.
Mattoon announced Finance Commissioner Preston Owen will be mayor pro-tem until an acting mayor is appointed.
More to come.
