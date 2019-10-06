MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A teacher who would lay down her life for her students is being honored in Mattoon Sunday.
Mattoon High School teacher Angela McQueen will be presented with the Carnegie Medal in a private ceremony.
McQueen saved students and staff from a school shooter September 20th, 2017 in Mattoon. McQueen lunged for the gun the shooter was firing, and was able to subdue him until he could be arrested by the school's resource officer.
McQueen suffered minor hearing loss in both ears and post-traumatic stress disorder after the shooting.
The student who fired the shots was sentenced to juvenile prison with the possibility of a 25-year term in adult prison if he commits other crimes or violates the sentencing requirements.
At Sunday’s private ceremony, McQueen's pastor will present the Carnegie Medal to her.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission recognized 18 civilians for risking their lives while trying to save others. Since 1904, 10,099 Carnegie Medals have been awarded.