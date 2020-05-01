SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of McDonald's on Jefferson Street in Springfield confirms an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under medical care.
After learning of the positive case, the owner/operator Mike McGraw says they immediately closed the restaurant to conduct proper sanitation procedures. McGraw says any staff members who were in close contact with the employee who contracted the virus are being asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work.
The restaurant is now back open.
In a statement McGraw said, "Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping everyone affected by COVID 19 in our thoughts and prayers.”
Earlier this month, McDonald's began conducting wellness checks to staff members before each shift and provided gloves to employees. Mcgraw says masks arrived for employees of the restaurant in mid-April and have been given to all employees. The stores also have protective barriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.