SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Law will treat the death of DCFS workers similar to the death of law enforcement officers.
Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) supported the measure that was recently signed into law. Families of Department of Children and Family Services workers killed in the line of duty will receive survivor health insurance benefits.
“In response to the fatal stabbing of Deidre Silas, we must ensure the families of those who serve our most vulnerable populations are cared for,” Turner said. “Ms. Silas gave her life as a dedicated public servant, and this is the least we can do to honor her commitment to our state.”
Under the Public Safety and Police Benefits Act, if a law enforcement officer in killed in the line of duty, his or her spouse and children under the age of 18 are eligible to receive health insurance benefits.
Senate Bill 3197 will change the State Employee Group Insurance Plan by expanding the occupational death benefit to ensure that any family member of DCFS caseworkers or investigators killed in the line of duty receive survivor benefits, regardless of how long they've worked for the agency.
The law comes following the death of Deidre Silas, a DCFS caseworker who was killed during a home visit.
“We must protect people like Deidre Silas,” Turner said. “I will continue to push for commonsense reforms to ensure our brave civil servants and their families are protected in the event of a tragedy.”
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.