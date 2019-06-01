DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The question is, "Are you feeling lucky?" There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. Now, the seventh largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions will be offered on Tuesday, June 4th.
Officials say the prize will total an estimated $475 million dollars (or $307 million cash)! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The white balls were 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 4.
Officials say two lucky tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million dollars. They were sold in New Jersey and New York.
Since the last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12th, there have been more than 15.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 31 worth $1 million dollars or more.