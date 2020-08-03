DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mega Replay in Decatur will soon close down, the company announced.
A Facebook post from Mega Replay Decatur said the store's last day of business will be Aug. 16, 2020. The business is located at 4210 N. Prospect Drive.
Mega Replay buys, trades and sells used electronics, video games, game systems and movies.
"We appreciate all of your support over the last 12 years and hope to continue serving you at our Bloomington location," leaders said in the post.
The post did not give a reason for why the business is closing.
