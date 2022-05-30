DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) What used to be known as Decoration Day to honor soldiers after the Civil War was named Memorial Day in 1971. It is a day to honor those who fell in war.
This weekend, people of all ages remember those freedoms with ceremonies. One was at Fairview Park and another happened at Graceland-Fairlawn Cemetery. One local Boy Scout was one of many who helped people remember by helping with wreaths.
"I take it (as) a little bit saddening just to remember the fallen. It's a huge honor to the families out there," he said.
He wants to remind people his age to pay attention to their history. Commander Thomas Bowman reminded guests that every day we should remember.
"Although it's easy to go about our daily lives, it's important not to forget - when you see a statue, memorial or visit a cemetery, take a moment to remember," said Commander Bowman, who is in the Navy reserves.
