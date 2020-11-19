DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation of Macon County has announced a new memorial in memory of 30-year old Dani Kater who died November 3rd of COVID-19 complications.
The "Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care" will support and provide services and resources devoted to battling the pandemic.
The fund will initially provide free COVID-19 care kits to Macon county residents who have tested positive for the virus. The kits will include a pulse oximeter.
WAND News spoke with the family of Dani previously, they encouraged everyone to have a pulse oximeter to check their oxygen levels. Dani’s husband said he took Dani to the hospital after an oximeter showed Dani’s blood oxygen level was in the 60’s.
The young wife and daughter did not have underlying conditions, and was overall healthy. The longtime Mt. Zion resident who now called Bloomington home, died from COVID-19 at a Bloomington hospital. At the time, she was McClean County’s youngest COVID-19 death.
Dani graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 2008.
To learn more and support the fund with a donation, visit maconcountygives.org
