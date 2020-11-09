BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Central Illinois family is on a mission to put a face to the statistics of COVID-19 deaths.
"Maybe in some way this can help save lives,” Dani Kater’s husband, Tim, said. “I don't think that I will ever know, but I think I have to at least try and honor her in that way."
The young wife and daughter died of COVID-19 at just the age of 30. She did not have underlying conditions, and was overall healthy. Her family is left with the memories they have.
"Very loving, caring, genuine personality,” Tim said "You never had to second guess anything. What you saw is what you got. She had one huge heart. It was incredible. She was always looking out for others."
The longtime Mt. Zion resident who now called Bloomington home, died from COVID-19 at a Bloomington hospital one week ago. At the time, she was McClean County’s youngest COVID-19 death.
"At her age, everyone thought this was just a bump in the road and we would get through this,” her father, Bob Rubin, said.
Bob, Dani’s mom Tina and Tim are now using the tragedy of losing their loved to raise awareness that COVID-19 can strike anyone.
"She had everything going for her,” Tina said. “They were hopefully going to have a family someday. That has all been taken away from us as a family."
A lover of animals, Dani started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on October 27th. She received a positive test the following Saturday, was hospitalized Monday and died Tuesday, November 3rd.
"That is how quickly that it turned that bad and that is what is so scary,” Tina said. "I didn't tell her I loved her when I texted her, even when she was in the hospital because I thought she was going to be fine."
Dani’s family says she took the pandemic serious and wore a mask and socially distances – something her family is now pleading with others to do to.
"It is not asking anything of you to wear a mask or anything like that - it is just loving your neighbor," Tim said.
Dani’s husband said they went to the hospital after an oximeter showed Dani’s blood oxygen level was in the 60’s. They are encouraging everyone to have one and to monitor their oxygen levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.