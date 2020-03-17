SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System is offering its MemorialNow virtual-care service free to anyone in central Illinois.
The service normally costs $40 per virtual visit. However, that fee has been waived for the foreseeable future in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The service is open to any patient regardless of insurance status or whether the patient already uses a Memorial Health System doctor.
The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store of Google Play Store.
President of the Memorial Health System ambulatory group Jay Roszhard said, "People in need of treatment for minor illnesses and injuries can avoid a trip to the clinic and access quick, reliable care without leaving home."
MemorialNow is available 24 hours a day, including holidays and is staffed by Memorial nurse practitioners.