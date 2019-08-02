MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - About one week after its last superintendent resigned, Meridian Community School District No. 15 has announced his replacement.
Andy Pygott will take over for Dan Brue, who stepped down after sending a letter to the school board on July 26. Brue apologized in that letter for "putting the district in a poor light".
It remains unclear Friday why Brue left the position, but the Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating him.
Meridian district leaders said Pygott has 20 years of experience in education and holds a master's degree in school administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield, along with a specialist in education degree from Eastern Illinois University. Before he was named superintendent, Pygott was a middle school principal in the district.
Pygott will start as superintendent on Aug. 5.
“We are pleased and excited to welcome Mr. Andy Pygott into the role of superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year," said Meridian Board of Education President Chris Jones. "We are appreciative of Mr. Pygott’s understanding & willingness to step up into this role during a time of challenge. The Meridian Board of Education will fully support Mr. Pygott in his new role and has confidence that Mr. Pygott will lead the Meridian School District forward in a manner that positively reflects upon on the Meridian School District, including its administrators, faculty, staff, and students.”
Pygott said in his own statement that he's "grateful for the opportunity to serve the Meridian School District as superintendent" and added that he appreciates the support he has received from the board.
Pygott has served as a teacher and coach for Decatur Public Schools and the Mt. Zion School District. He has experience as region director for the Illinois Principals Association, and was honored for "outstanding educational leadership" in that role in 2012.