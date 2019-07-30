MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A recently resigned superintendent is under investigation in Macon County.
Former Meridian Community School District No. 15 Superintendent Daniel Brue said in a resignation letter dated on July 26 that he was sorry for “putting the district in a poor light” and hoped the district could move on from “this ordeal”. While it’s unclear what exactly he is under investigation for, deputies did confirm the sheriff’s office is looking into him.
The sheriff’s department declined to comment past confirmation of the investigation.
“I will miss working with the employees of the district and it has been an honor working with them over the last several years,” Brue said in the letter.
The Meridian board said it will “work diligently to move forward from this departure”. Leadership said they had no other comment.
As of August 2018, records showed Brue was making over $140,000 a year in the Meridian school district.
Brue declined to comment when WAND-TV reached out to him Tuesday on his cell phone.