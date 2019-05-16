CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in the trafficking of ICE meth is going to prison.
Nathan T. Mount, 22, was arrested in February after Illinois State Police District 9 troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 29 at Township Road 1700 North in Christian County for a violation. Investigators say they found 259 grams of ICE meth when they searched the vehicle. Two other people were in that car, according to troopers.
Mount will serve 22 years in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. He also must pay fines and fees and was credited for 468 days served.
The other two people arrested include Darien C. Shadwell and Shawn E. Cohan, both 25-year-old people from Shelbyville. Those suspects are charged with meth trafficking.