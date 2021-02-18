(WAND) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday morning in a release he is resigning as a state representative.
The former Illinois house speaker announced he will leave his seat at the end of the month. Madigan has been in his district as a lawmaker for nearly 50 years.
In a statement, Madigan said it was an honor to “serve the people of Illinois as speaker of the House and state representative of the 22nd District."
Madigan went on to say "It's no secret that I have been the target of viscous attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people in Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected officer has never been wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois."
Madigan closed his statement saying he leaves office at peace with his decision, " I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I've made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I've made a difference."
Madigan served as house speaker for all but two years since 1983, making him the longest serving statehouse speaker in U.S. history. Madigan's reign as house speaker ended last month after he was unable to secure enough votes to continue in the leadership role. Representative Emanuel "Chris" Welch was voted to be house speaker.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
