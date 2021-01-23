Michigan (WAND)- A Michigan lottery player won the Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion Friday night.
The jackpot was one of the most valuable lottery jackpots ever.
The ticket matched all six numbers: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60, and 24.
The winner has yet to be identified but they can choose between long-term payments or a $739.6 million lump-sum payout before taxes.
There was a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning.
This is the third largest jackpot since 2016.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot winner was in 2018 with $1.537 billion.
Two people in Illinois won $20,000 in the Mega Millions draw.
One ticket was bought in Elgin and the other was bought in Round Lake.
Illinois Mega Millions players have won $7,561,446 in pries since September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.