PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A volunteer middle school coach has formally been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor.
The charges are against 18-year-old John Thomas "JT" Johnson, who was the person Paris schools recently named in a letter sent to district parents. According to the district, Johnson has been removed of all school duties.
"The professional expectations for our staff members are very clear, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," the district said. "The safety of our students is our top priority, and we will continue to work with state and local authorities as they assess this situation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Paris Police Department."
Formal charges in Edgar County were listed Tuesday. A booking sheet for Johnson lists a $0 bond amount.
Authorities arrested Johnson on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.