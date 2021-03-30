(WAND)- Ten brands of dog and cat food are on recall, according to Midwest Pet Foods.
In Monmouth, IL, a production facility calls back ten pet food brands for a possible risk of spreading salmonella.
According to NBC affiliate WAOW the recall notice was issued after routine sampling revealed that the finished products might contain the bacteria.
The brands impacted include:
- CanineX
- Earthborn Holistic
- Venture
- Unrefined
- Sportmix Wholesomes
- Pro Pac
- Pro Pac Ultimates
- Sportstrail
- Sportmix
- Meridian'
The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.
Consumers should not feed the recalled products to pets, and are encouraged to "destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them."
The recall says says that no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled products from the Monmouth facility can be identified by an "M" in the date code. Example: “EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#. According to the recall, all other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall.
Click here to view the full list of recalled products.
This is the second recall from Midwest Pet Foods in 2021. In January, the company issued a recall over Aflatoxin risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.